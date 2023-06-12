Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard

Take a Look: Police get reports of "non-human" creatures in Vegas; a bear is spotted in the Florida surf. (CNN, LAS VEGAS METRO PD, CHRIS BARRON, STEFANI SADDLER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Newly released body camera footage from a bizarre police call shows officers freaked out by a family’s otherworldly claims.

Shortly after Las Vegas police witnessed a strange, green streak falling from the sky, they were called to a family’s home with reports of a “non-human creature” in their backyard.

“It was like a big creature, around 10 feet tall,” a family member said.

One officer is heard saying he is “so nervous” and has “butterflies.”

“My partner saw something fall out of the sky. I’m kind of curious,” an officer tells the family in the video.

Officers searched the neighborhood and spoke to other residents but found nothing.

The case was eventually closed as unfounded, but the responding officers were clearly a bit rattled.

An officer joked with the family saying if the beings come back, “deal with it yourself.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCMO man seriously injured in jet ski crash
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
A fire at KC Auto Finance is under investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department.
KCFD investigating commercial building fire
KCPD investigates 2 separate shootings within minutes Saturday night
The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is set to be on display at the Overland Park Convention Centert...
World’s largest rubber duck coming to Overland Park next week

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris stood in for President Joe Biden in saluting college athletes at...
College champions saluted at White House; Biden misses event
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
RAW: Bear goes for dip in Gulf of Mexico
FILE - The logo of JPMorgan bank is pictured at the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank,...
JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard