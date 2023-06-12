Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

United Airlines flight makes landing at KCI due to fumes in the cockpit

A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Kansas City International Airport,...
A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Kansas City International Airport, Sunday evening, just after 7 p.m.(Hawaii News Now)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Kansas City International Airport, Sunday evening, just after 7 p.m.

The United Airlines flight #464 departed from St. Louis and was heading to Denver.

It was reported that fumes in the cockpit were the cause of the impromptu landing. There were 37 passengers aboard the flight, including the flight crew and all were clear to leave.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation. The Kansas City Fire Department Aircraft Rescue responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will have the latest information as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
A fire at KC Auto Finance is under investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department.
KCFD investigating commercial building fire
The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is set to be on display at the Overland Park Convention Centert...
World’s largest rubber duck coming to Overland Park next week
The officer-involved shooting happened in the area of E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard on...
Two dead in officer-involved shooting near 31st & Van Brunt; MSHP investigating
Shooting in 6000 block of E. 40th Terrace leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

KCMO man seriously injured in jet ski crash
KCPD investigates 2 separate shootings within minutes Saturday night
Fallen KCPD officer James Muhlbauer and his K-9, Champ, were honored Thursday with a street...
Hometown of fallen KCPD officer renames street in his honor
Forecasted high temperatures in Kansas City on Sunday, June 11.
FORECAST: Temps to stay in lower 70s as showers and rumbles stay spotty Sunday afternoon