Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Trooper saves tiny kitten from busy highway

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway, between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic. (Source: Nevada State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - One kitten in Las Vegas hit the jackpot last week, according to Nevada State Police.

The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway between a concrete barrier and fast-moving traffic.

Nevada State Trooper Estrada responded to calls from concerned motorists.

But initially, the kitten wasn’t interested in being rescued. It ran away from Estrada, who was able to chase the kitten and scoop it up.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.

Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.
Police named the kitten Trooper Kitty and helped him find a forever home.(Nevada State Police)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
KCMO man seriously injured in jet ski crash
A fire at KC Auto Finance is under investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department.
KCFD investigating commercial building fire
The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is set to be on display at the Overland Park Convention Centert...
World’s largest rubber duck coming to Overland Park next week
A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Kansas City International Airport,...
United Airlines flight makes landing at KCI due to fumes in the cockpit

Latest News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced a $3.6 million federal grant will benefit 13 Kansas counties...
Wyandotte County among recipients of $3.6 million youth suicide prevention grant
The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.
Student loan payments to resume in October
A Delta flight from Connecticut had to be diverted to the JFK International Airport in New York.
Delta plane makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Connecticut
Trooper saves tiny kitten from busy highway