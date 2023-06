KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Outside of Mallory’s window in Olathe is a family of baby bunnies!

Mallory and her daughter found what seems to be a nest for the four-legged family under her deck. Submit your photos here to be featured on KCTV5 News at 9.

Outside Your Window is sponsored by One Stop Decorating Center and Hunter Douglas.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.