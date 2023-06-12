Royals begin homestand with hot prospect-filled Reds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Cincinnati Reds are coming to Kansas City for a three-game series beginning Monday night.

Cincinnati has gone 14-17 on the road this season with a 31-35 overall record, sitting at third in the NL Central. The Reds are 5-5 in the last 10 games, but are coming off two series wins against the Dodgers and at St. Louis.

The Reds are slowly making a climb in the rankings with a lot of rookie help. On May 16, the Reds called up their No. 5 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Matt McLain. The infielder had 30 hits within his first 20 MLB games which is the most by a Red at this mark and was named the National League Player of the Week within his first seven games in the majors hitting .484 with two homers, three doubles and a .774 slugging percentage.

Numerous other call-ups to the big stage include TJ Hopkins, Andrew Abbott, Brandon Williamson and more as a part of a star-studded youth movement of elite prospects. The organization also gave the No. 1 Minor League prospect, Elly De La Cruz, the call-up on June 6. The 21-year-old has played in six Major League games hitting a .364 average in 22 at-bats with seven runs, four RBIs and a homer. His first homer was the day following his debut, going 458 feet with his first big league hit coming off the bat at 112 mph.

He is coming off scoring the game-winning run in Cincinnati’s win over St. Louis on Sunday. Per Statcast, De La Cruz’s average sprint speed of 30.3 feet per second ranks third among all big-league players, behind only Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. and one other.

The Reds and Royals will face off for the first time this season at The K where Kansas City comes off a six-game losing skid on the road. They are fifth in the AL Central with a 9-23 record at home and 18-47 overall this season, going 5-9 in games when the Boys in Blue hit at least two homers. The Royals are led right now by Salvador Perez behind the dish and is hitting a team-leading .273 average, with 14 doubles and 13 home runs. Bobby Witt Jr. is also 11-for-40 with two RBI over the past 10 games. The pair will need to make an impact with Vinnie Pasquantino hitting the 10-Day Injured List with a right shoulder instability on Sunday.

Also returning to Kauffman Stadium as a part of Chiefs Night at The K are members of the Super Bowl LVII-winning squad, including Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Travis Kelce. The Cleveland native will give the first pitch a second try ahead of the 7:10 p.m. first pitch in game one of three versus the Reds.

The shot at redemption comes after Kelce grounded a ball in the Cleveland Guardians home opener.

The probable starting pitchers on Monday are Luke Weaver for the Reds (1-2 with a 6.27 ERA) and Zack Greinke (1-6 record with a 4.05 ERA).

Chiefs Night is followed by KC Basketball Jersey Giveaway and Prostate Cancer Awareness Night as promotions for the trio of games. Tickets can be found here for the three 7:10 p.m. first pitches.

