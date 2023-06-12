Aging & Style
Ray County Police searching for missing, mentally disabled 15-year-old girl

Ray County police officers are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday.
Ray County police officers are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday.(Ray County Police Department)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Ray County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Meredith Rose Segar, 15, who was last seen late Tuesday night in the area of BB Hwy and West 212th Street in the Polo, Missouri. The teen was traveling on foot.

The 15-year-old is mentally disabled and responds to fourth grade level communication, police said.

Segar is described as 4′11″ and 106 pounds Asian teenager with black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are encouraged to call 911.

