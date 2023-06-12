Officers disciplined after video of shopper being taken down goes viral

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Two officers are being disciplined after they were seen taking down a Walmart shopper in a video that went viral.

It happened earlier this month at the location along Parallel Parkway.

On Monday evening, KCK police released the findings of their investigation.

They said an off-duty officer thought the man was shoplifting, but things should have never escalated to the point they did.

One of the responding on-duty officers is also seen putting his knee on the man’s neck, which is not allowed.

Both officers are being disciplined, but not charged. They will receive additional training.

All charges against the shopper have been dropped. However, he said he’s still shaken by what happened.

“It makes me feel a little better that they’re starting to realize that I’m not a criminal,” the shopper, Dayton Borisouth, said. “I was just trying to buy a pizza for my family to eat. I mean, this -- no matter what -- this is gonna stick with me for the rest of my life. I’m probably always gonna be scared of cops now.”

Watch KCTV5 News at 10 for more on this story.

The full statement from the KCPD is below.

Good afternoon, A video of a recent incident involving an off-duty officer has been widely circulated on social media, prompting questions from the public and media. Below is a statement from the KCKPD regarding the outcome of our internal investigation which we hope addresses those concerns. “The KCKPD conducted an investigation into this incident prior to the social media posting. That investigation revealed a chain of events and responses that culminated in the altercation viewed by many. The off-duty officer observed the individual walking towards the exit with unbagged merchandise. When requested to present his receipt, the individual refused, became belligerent and continued out the door despite the officer’s verbal commands. It is our determination that the officer should have disengaged at that time due to the circumstances. The investigation also concluded that one of the responding officers employed techniques that are not approved, nor trained, by the Department. Due to these findings, both officers have been disciplined consistent with policy and will undergo additional training to ensure future compliance. The charge against the individual, hindering an investigation, has been dismissed at the request of the Police Department. Moving forward, we will work with all our retail partners to ensure that there is a clear, mutual understanding of our officers role while working in any off-duty capacity.” Sincerely, Nancy Chartrand Media Relations Specialist/PIO

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.