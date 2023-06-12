Officers disciplined after video of shopper being taken down goes viral

Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Two officers are being disciplined after they were seen taking down a Walmart shopper in a video that went viral.
It happened earlier this month at the location along Parallel Parkway.
On Monday evening, KCK police released the findings of their investigation.
They said an off-duty officer thought the man was shoplifting, but things should have never escalated to the point they did.
One of the responding on-duty officers is also seen putting his knee on the man’s neck, which is not allowed.
Both officers are being disciplined, but not charged. They will receive additional training.
All charges against the shopper have been dropped. However, he said he’s still shaken by what happened.
“It makes me feel a little better that they’re starting to realize that I’m not a criminal,” the shopper, Dayton Borisouth, said. “I was just trying to buy a pizza for my family to eat. I mean, this -- no matter what -- this is gonna stick with me for the rest of my life. I’m probably always gonna be scared of cops now.”