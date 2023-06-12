Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCTV5 Cares: Global FC creates positive community full of resources for refugees that now call KC home

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Global FC provides mentoring, education, and support for refugee children in the Northeast neighborhood of Kansas City.

Maryia Goodbrake, Executive Director of Global FC, joins Jillian and Grace to share how they use soccer as a vehicle to provide opportunities for refugee children to thrive.  

KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
KCMO man seriously injured in jet ski crash
A fire at KC Auto Finance is under investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department.
KCFD investigating commercial building fire
The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is set to be on display at the Overland Park Convention Centert...
World’s largest rubber duck coming to Overland Park next week
A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Kansas City International Airport,...
United Airlines flight makes landing at KCI due to fumes in the cockpit

Latest News

KCTV5 Cares: Global FC creates positive community full of resources for refugees that now call...
KCTV5 Cares: Global FC creates positive community full of resources for refugees that now call KC home
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced a $3.6 million federal grant will benefit 13 Kansas counties...
Wyandotte County among recipients of $3.6 million youth suicide prevention grant
In 2014, KCKPD responded to 311 reports of violent crime. Less than halfway through this year,...
KCK police using football to tackle violent crimes
Cheeseburger Retires from the Lawrence Police Dept.
Cheeseburger kicks up his paws as Lawrence Police retire one of their own