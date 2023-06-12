KCTV5 Cares: Global FC creates positive community full of resources for refugees that now call KC home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Global FC provides mentoring, education, and support for refugee children in the Northeast neighborhood of Kansas City.

Maryia Goodbrake, Executive Director of Global FC, joins Jillian and Grace to share how they use soccer as a vehicle to provide opportunities for refugee children to thrive.

