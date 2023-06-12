KCMO Police: 1 dead, shooting victim found inside apartment on Oak Leaf Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 1:30 Monday morning, Kansas City police were called to the 5200 block of Oak Leaf Drive on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside an apartment building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers began performing life-saving measures to no avail. Emergency responders arrived and declared the victim dead on site.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel have responded and will be processing the scene to recover any evidence and speak to any potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS, leading to an arrest in the case.

