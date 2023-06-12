Aging & Style
KC Proud: Temple Made Foundation

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re proud to spotlight the unique diversity, rich culture and all of the good things happening in Kansas City. 

We are certainly proud of the athletic accolades Tony Temple received and the record-breaking football seasons he had at Rockhurst High School and the University of Missouri.  

KC is proud of Tony Temple being inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame alongside Eli Manning, but we’re even more KC Proud of Tony Temple for the work he is doing with Temple Made Foundation.

He uses Animal Movements, a book authored by him and his daughter, to support children’s mental health and wellness while tapping into their imagination and creativity.

