KC man sentenced in insurance fraud conspiracy that involved staged accidents

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A KCMO man has been sentenced for his role in a $1.1 million insurance fraud scheme that involved staging car accidents with others and claiming injuries had resulted.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 36-year-old Michael Stuart Smith, also known as “Black Mike,” was sentenced to four years in federal prison without parole. He was also ordered to pay $40,836 in restitution.

This comes after he pleaded guilty in April to participating in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud and participating in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

The FBI conducted a “long investigation” into Smith and a co-defendant named Lawrence Courtney Lawhorn following a series of car accidents throughout Missouri. Lawhorn, 35, has ties to Kansas City and Columbia, Missouri.

All but one of those accidents in Missouri were staged.

Lawhorn recruited his family, friends, acquaintances, and friends of friends to participate in the staged accidents.

“Conspirators went to various medical providers, claiming injuries from the staged accidents and requesting various testing, such a MRIs, CT scans, and/or X-rays,” the DOJ says. They then submitted fake claims to insurances companies, claiming they’d suffered bodily injuries and would be personally liable for medical bills. Some of the conspirators were “involved in multiple incidents.”

The conspirators received thousands of dollars or, in some cases, tens of thousands of dollars based on their fake claims. However, none of them made any payments to medical providers. Rather, they used the money for their “personal expenses.”

Smith admitted to participating in two of the staged accidents, which happened on May 12, 2018, and Feb. 27, 2019.

For his part, Lawhorn pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft. He also pleaded guilty in a separate, unrelated case to committing wire fraud.

Lawhorn’s sentencing date has not been scheduled yet.

Because this is a federal case, mugshots are not available.

