Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC man sentenced in insurance fraud conspiracy that involved staged accidents

Generic image: Stacks of bills in a metal or silver case with a handle.
Generic image: Stacks of bills in a metal or silver case with a handle.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A KCMO man has been sentenced for his role in a $1.1 million insurance fraud scheme that involved staging car accidents with others and claiming injuries had resulted.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 36-year-old Michael Stuart Smith, also known as “Black Mike,” was sentenced to four years in federal prison without parole. He was also ordered to pay $40,836 in restitution.

This comes after he pleaded guilty in April to participating in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud and participating in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

The FBI conducted a “long investigation” into Smith and a co-defendant named Lawrence Courtney Lawhorn following a series of car accidents throughout Missouri. Lawhorn, 35, has ties to Kansas City and Columbia, Missouri.

All but one of those accidents in Missouri were staged.

Lawhorn recruited his family, friends, acquaintances, and friends of friends to participate in the staged accidents.

“Conspirators went to various medical providers, claiming injuries from the staged accidents and requesting various testing, such a MRIs, CT scans, and/or X-rays,” the DOJ says. They then submitted fake claims to insurances companies, claiming they’d suffered bodily injuries and would be personally liable for medical bills. Some of the conspirators were “involved in multiple incidents.”

The conspirators received thousands of dollars or, in some cases, tens of thousands of dollars based on their fake claims. However, none of them made any payments to medical providers. Rather, they used the money for their “personal expenses.”

Smith admitted to participating in two of the staged accidents, which happened on May 12, 2018, and Feb. 27, 2019.

For his part, Lawhorn pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft. He also pleaded guilty in a separate, unrelated case to committing wire fraud.

Lawhorn’s sentencing date has not been scheduled yet.

Because this is a federal case, mugshots are not available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
KCMO man seriously injured in jet ski crash
A fire at KC Auto Finance is under investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department.
KCFD investigating commercial building fire
The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is set to be on display at the Overland Park Convention Centert...
World’s largest rubber duck coming to Overland Park next week
A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Kansas City International Airport,...
United Airlines flight makes landing at KCI due to fumes in the cockpit

Latest News

FILE — An international basketball tournament set to take place in Kansas City has been canceled.
International basketball tournament in Kansas City canceled
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced a $3.6 million federal grant will benefit 13 Kansas counties...
Wyandotte County among recipients of $3.6 million youth suicide prevention grant
Ray County police officers are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday.
Ray County Police searching for missing, mentally disabled 15-year-old girl
John and Brandi Scaletty described a random attack by a group of men outside Arrowhead Stadium.
Couple attacked outside Arrowhead says they sat on hold with 911 nearly 15 minutes