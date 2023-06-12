Aging & Style
KC Fire Dept. goes electric on the road, where it can

File: Fire trucks respond to an emergency.
File: Fire trucks respond to an emergency.(WBAY)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Fire Departments will have different modes of transportation for their non-emergency vehicles. The new electric cars were unveiled Monday morning at Fire Station 39.

The new, quiet vehicles barely made a sound when pulling into park, but greatly impacted the official’s speaking.

KCPD Chief Ross Grundyson said, “I was a little hesitant when the city manager first hit me up for this just wondering how it was going to work, but the more and more research I did into it I realized this is going to be a good plan for the department and the city.”

Deputy Chief James Dean added, “Our division is currently using the largest number of these vehicles and our inspectors are able to go out and service the citizens of Kansas City and they are getting rave reviews.”

These electric cars here are part of the 47 total going to be integrated across the department. According to Mayor Quinton Lucas, they are part of the city’s steps toward sustainability and fiscal responsibility.

“You’ll see them driving around responding not just to fire incidents and scenes, but also making sure that as we do dangerous building inspections and more city services that you will see an electric and cleaner fleet,” he said.

They say it’ll save the department $14,000 a year for each new car, totaling more than $600,000. With the car comes new infrastructure at stations to meet the needs. They think it’s worth those changes in and out of the buildings to ensure clean air in the city.

City Manager Brian Platt said, ‘We are becoming an example nationally for our cities can improve our environment, become leaders in sustainability, and do better for our residents and visitors.”

