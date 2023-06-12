Aging & Style
Johnson County DMV’s Motor Vehicle system down, only serving walk-ins

By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - DMV lines are infamously long, but Johnson County drivers may have to wait a little longer today.

The Johnson County Motor Vehicles System is experiencing state-wide issues, making it impossible to process transactions. As a result, Johnson County has deactivated online office lines but will continue serving walk-in customers.

The staff can still complete drop-off service applications, but they won’t be processed until the system is fixed again.

The Motor Vehicle system is managed by the Kansas Department of Revenue.

