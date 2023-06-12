Johnson County DMV’s Motor Vehicle system down, only serving walk-ins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - DMV lines are infamously long, but Johnson County drivers may have to wait a little longer today.

The Johnson County Motor Vehicles System is experiencing state-wide issues, making it impossible to process transactions. As a result, Johnson County has deactivated online office lines but will continue serving walk-in customers.

The staff can still complete drop-off service applications, but they won’t be processed until the system is fixed again.

The Motor Vehicle system is managed by the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.