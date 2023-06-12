International basketball tournament in Kansas City canceled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium was set to host four international men’s and women’s basketball events this summer from June to September 2023, as announced in April. It was all to operate under the nonprofit basketball tournament: the World Vision Kansas City Cup.

But on Monday morning, Kansas City officials released a statement announcing the facilities would not be hosting and canceled the events the day it was supposed to begin.

“The City’s facilities at Municipal Arena are in working order. There were contractual obligations which were not met prior to the scheduled event. The City looks forward to working with World Vision in the future if contractual obligations can be met.” said the Press Secretary for Kansas City, Sherae Honeycutt said.

The three initial tournaments were set to take place to allow competition against national teams anywhere from Europe to Asia and around the world. The fourth was planned to take place in September in World Vision’s men’s and women’s teams from the United States competing against Australia, Europe and more from around the world.

The dates of the competition were planned to be on June 12-19, July 16-23, Aug. 12-19, and Sept. 19-26, with of total of 64 games hosted at Municipal Auditorium.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.