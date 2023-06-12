Inflatable ducks out of Head Start Conference after sustaining a 12-foot rip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The world’s largest rubber duck – weighing more than four tons and over six stories tall – will no longer make a stop in Kansas City this week.

The rubber duck was supposed to be put on display from today until Wednesday for the Region VII Head Start’s 2023 Conference, but sustained wind damage in Chicago over the weekend which caused a 12-foot rip on the duck’s side.

Head duck wrangler Craig Samborski said the damage may have been intentional.

The duck will not be repaired on time for display at the conference, and organizers said they are unsure if or when the visit will be rescheduled.

