Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Inflatable ducks out of Head Start Conference after sustaining a 12-foot rip

The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is set to be on display at the Overland Park Convention Centert...
The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is set to be on display at the Overland Park Convention Centert from June 12-14.(Rubber Duck US/Facebook)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The world’s largest rubber duck – weighing more than four tons and over six stories tall – will no longer make a stop in Kansas City this week.

The rubber duck was supposed to be put on display from today until Wednesday for the Region VII Head Start’s 2023 Conference, but sustained wind damage in Chicago over the weekend which caused a 12-foot rip on the duck’s side.

Head duck wrangler Craig Samborski said the damage may have been intentional.

The duck will not be repaired on time for display at the conference, and organizers said they are unsure if or when the visit will be rescheduled.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCMO man seriously injured in jet ski crash
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
A fire at KC Auto Finance is under investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department.
KCFD investigating commercial building fire
KCPD investigates 2 separate shootings within minutes Saturday night
The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is set to be on display at the Overland Park Convention Centert...
World’s largest rubber duck coming to Overland Park next week

Latest News

Thirteen-year-old Brooklyn Say went missing Friday night from a pediatric mental health...
Brooklyn Say, 13, missing after running away from mental health facility
Thanks to high pressure it will be a picture-perfect afternoon with temperatures in the...
FORECAST: Mostly sunny Monday, mild with low humidity
Thanks to high pressure it will be a picture-perfect afternoon with temperatures in the mid-70s. - clipped version
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
KCMO Police: 1 dead, shooting victim found inside apartment on Oak Leaf Drive