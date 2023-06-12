Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Garth Brooks stands by selling Bud Light in his new bar

Host Garth Brooks speaks at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May...
Host Garth Brooks speaks at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.(Chris Pizzello | AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Country superstar Garth Brooks said he plans to sell “every brand of beer” at his new Nashville bar, seemingly referring to the recent backlash surrounding Bud Light after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer.

In an interview with Billboard, Brooks said his new bar and entertainment space Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk is set to open soon in Nashville’s South Broadway District.

Brooks said he wants the space to be a safe space for all people.

“I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another,” he told Billboard.

Brooks continued, saying the bar is going to sell all brands of beer.

“And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make,” he said. “Our thing is this, if you (are let) into this house, love one another. If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

Brooks’ announcement comes after country stars John Rich of Big & Rich and Kid Rock announced they would no longer be selling Bud Light at their establishments.

Bud Light has faced consumer backlash after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
KCMO man seriously injured in jet ski crash
A fire at KC Auto Finance is under investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department.
KCFD investigating commercial building fire
The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is set to be on display at the Overland Park Convention Centert...
World’s largest rubber duck coming to Overland Park next week
A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Kansas City International Airport,...
United Airlines flight makes landing at KCI due to fumes in the cockpit

Latest News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced a $3.6 million federal grant will benefit 13 Kansas counties...
Wyandotte County among recipients of $3.6 million youth suicide prevention grant
The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.
Student loan payments to resume in October
A Delta flight from Connecticut had to be diverted to the JFK International Airport in New York.
Delta plane makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Connecticut
The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway between a concrete barrier and...
Trooper saves tiny kitten from busy highway
Trooper saves tiny kitten from busy highway