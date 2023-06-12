Aging & Style
FORECAST: Mostly sunny Monday, mild with low humidity

Thanks to high pressure it will be a picture-perfect afternoon with temperatures in the mid-70s, mostly sunny skies, and light winds.
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Monday morning! Boy, is it going to be a wonderful weather day across the region. The area is starting off on the chilly side of things as temperatures are in the mid to low 50s right now. Thanks to high pressure it will be a picture-perfect afternoon with temperatures in the mid-70s, mostly sunny skies, and light winds. I can’t leave out the low humidity we will have, making it feel more like fall outside! Today will be a great day to be outdoors with refreshing conditions. The air quality has finally rebounded to the good category, unlike last week.

Heading throughout the rest of the week, we will have passing clouds, and dry conditions, with temperatures slowly starting to increase later into the week. The chance of rain and storms stays out of the forecast until heading into Thursday night through Saturday. By Father’s Day, the forecast looks to dry out with warm and humid conditions.

