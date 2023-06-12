Aging & Style
FORECAST: Low humidity, pleasant temperatures continue Tuesday

(KCTV5 News)
By Warren Sears
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
What a beautiful start to the week! Humidity is low and temperatures made it into the lower to middle 70s. After a pleasant and quiet evening, we’ll take a cool turn into the mid-50s overnight. Expect a good deal of sunshine again Tuesday, with temperatures ticking up a few degrees into the lower 80s. The humidity will stay low for the near future, but you will notice muggy conditions back in place by the middle of the week or late in the week. Temperatures will also gradually climb. The mid-80s will be back on the table by Wednesday. We should stay elevated in the middle to upper 80s even into next week. Some signs are pointing to 90 degrees or hotter, but I am not fully on board with that just yet. With the increased moisture in our atmosphere, a few showers and rumbles will be possible Wednesday afternoon, Friday and Saturday. Those chances are pretty low for now, but it is something we will watch closely.

