Congratulations: KCTV5′s own, Mark Poulose, is engaged
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You’ve probably noticed a familiar face on KCTV5 has been missing this weekend.
Mark Poulose and his girlfriend Shannon took a trip to Ireland and he proposed.
The couple took photos with a beautiful view, with Shannon showing off her new engagement ring.
From your KCTV5 family, congratulations Mark and Shannon.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.