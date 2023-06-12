Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Congratulations: KCTV5′s own, Mark Poulose, is engaged

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You’ve probably noticed a familiar face on KCTV5 has been missing this weekend.

Mark Poulose and his girlfriend Shannon took a trip to Ireland and he proposed.

The couple took photos with a beautiful view, with Shannon showing off her new engagement ring.

From your KCTV5 family, congratulations Mark and Shannon.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
A fire at KC Auto Finance is under investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department.
KCFD investigating commercial building fire
The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is set to be on display at the Overland Park Convention Centert...
World’s largest rubber duck coming to Overland Park next week
The officer-involved shooting happened in the area of E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard on...
Two dead in officer-involved shooting near 31st & Van Brunt; MSHP investigating
Shooting in 6000 block of E. 40th Terrace leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Olathe East grad represents KC at Tony Awards
Congratulations Mark Poulose
A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Kansas City International Airport,...
United Airlines flight makes landing at KCI due to fumes in the cockpit
KCMO man seriously injured in jet ski crash