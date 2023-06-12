Aging & Style
Brooklyn Say, 13, missing after running away from mental health facility

Thirteen-year-old Brooklyn Say went missing Friday night from a pediatric mental health facility in Overland Park, Kansas.(Courtesy of the Kansas City Police Department)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thirteen-year-old Brooklyn Say was reported missing after she ran away from Crittenden Children’s Center in Overland Park, Kansas, while on a walk with a staff member Friday night.

A family member said the 13-year-old takes mood stabilizing medication and has not had them since she disappeared Friday night. They added they are very worried about her.

On Friday, the Kansas City Police Department looked for Say and sent out a helicopter to look, but she has not been heard from or seen since.

The Crittenden Children’s Center at St. Luke’s hospital, where Say ran away from, provides mental and behavioral health services for children and adolescents.

