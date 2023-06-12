Aging & Style
Another teen, Aveonnah Moore, missing after running from mental health facility

Aveonnah Moore, 16, has not been heard from since she ran away from a mental health facility in...
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are searching for 16-year-old Aveonnah Moore who ran away from Crittenden Children’s Center in Overland Park, Kansas, Friday night.

Moore was last seen around 7:42 p.m. on Friday walking with a group from the treatment center.

Moore, a black teenager, was described by her grandmother as 5′3″, approximately 210 pounds with black, curly hair and brown eyes. She has a “very noticeable” birth mark on her chin.

She is not from the Kansas City area and her grandmother said she does not know anyone in the metro. Moore is on several mood stabilizers and has been without them since Friday.

Police have already sent up a helicopter in search of the teen, and police are actively searching.

Moore disappeared alongside another teen, 13-year-old Brooklyn Say. The Crittenden Children’s Center at St. Luke’s hospital, where the teens ran away from, provides mental and behavioral health services for children and adolescents.

Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts should reach out to KCPD at (816) 234-5043 or call 911.

