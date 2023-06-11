Report: Kansas State adds Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Jerome Tang has added another dude.

Kansas State made another late off-season portal addition Sunday, with Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reporting that Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma will head to Manhattan next season.

Goodman’s report was predated by tweets hinting at a commitment from members of the Wildcats coaching staff.

Kaluma averaged 11.8 points and 6 rebounds during his sophomore season for Creighton. Kaluma entered the 2023 NBA Draft but withdrew his name at the early-entry deadline. Just like the Wildcats did this past season, Kaluma and Creighton reached the Elite Eight before losing.

The June commitment of the former Blue Jays forward comes after the Wildcats added Keyontae Johnson from the transfer portal in August of 2022. In his return from a heart condition, Johnson became a Third Team All-American for the Wildcats.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.