Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Pulido powers Sporting KC to 4-1 victory over Austin

Sporting Kansas City forward Dániel Sallói, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a...
Sporting Kansas City forward Dániel Sallói, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Dallas Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting KC won 2-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Alan Pulido scored a goal in each half and added an assist as Sporting Kansas City rolled to a 4-1 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night.

Pulido staked Sporting KC (5-8-5) to a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal in the 19th minute.

Robert Castellanos gave Sporting KC a two-goal lead just two minutes into the second half when he took passes from Pulido and Erik Thommy and scored for the first time this season.

Pulido found the net for a second time 10 minutes later to push the advantage to 3-0. Tim Leibold and Robert Voloder notched assists on Pulido’s fourth goal of the campaign.

Sebastián Driussi got Austin (5-8-4) on the scoreboard in the 61st minute, using an assist from Gyasi Zardes to score for a fourth time this season.

Khiry Shelton netted his first goal of the season for Sporting KC, scoring unassisted in the 89th minute to complete the scoring.

Kendall McIntosh had one save in his sixth straight start for Sporting KC. Brad Stuver saved two shots for Austin.

Sporting KC improves to 5-1-2 in its last eight matches. The 17 points earned are the most in the Western Conference over that span. The club has won four straight at home after a 0-3-1 start.

Austin has lost 10 of its last 13 road matches, including the playoffs. The club has conceded multiple goals in 11 of those 13 matches. Austin had won three straight against Sporting KC. Austin has never won four straight against a single opponent. Austin leads the series 3-2-1.

Sporting KC will host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Austin is idle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
A fire at KC Auto Finance is under investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department.
KCFD investigating commercial building fire
The officer-involved shooting happened in the area of E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard on...
Two dead in officer-involved shooting near 31st & Van Brunt; MSHP investigating
Shooting in 6000 block of E. 40th Terrace leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries
The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is set to be on display at the Overland Park Convention Centert...
World’s largest rubber duck coming to Overland Park next week

Latest News

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro, center, pulls starting pitcher Brady Singer, right,...
Irvin wins in big league return, Orioles beat Royals 6-1, KC losing streak at 5
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino hits a two-run single against the Minnesota Twins in the...
Royals place Pasquantino on injured list
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during...
Leadoff homer, sharp pitching push Orioles past Royals
FILE: Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home...
Royals place Olivares on reserved list