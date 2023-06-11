KCPD investigates 2 separate shootings Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings Saturday evening.

The first shooting was near 13th and Askew. No further details were provided.

The second shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at James A. Reed road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will have the latest updates as they become available.

