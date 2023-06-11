Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD investigates 2 separate shootings Saturday night

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop in New Orleans, according to the NOPD.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings Saturday evening.

The first shooting was near 13th and Askew. No further details were provided.

The second shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at James A. Reed road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will have the latest updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Hasse was devastated when intruders broke into his home and stole a majority of his large...
Fan ‘devastated’ after more than $30k worth of Chiefs memorabilia stolen from home
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is set to be on display at the Overland Park Convention Centert...
World’s largest rubber duck coming to Overland Park next week
The officer-involved shooting happened in the area of E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard on...
Two dead in officer-involved shooting near 31st & Van Brunt; MSHP investigating
Generic.
Suspect in custody after woman is stabbed in Shawnee liquor store

Latest News

In 2014, KCKPD responded to 311 reports of violent crime. Less than halfway through this year,...
Tackling youth violence
Shooting in 6000 block of E. 40th Terrace leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries
Chemical spill closes Lee’s Summit water park
A fire at KC Auto Finance is under investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department.
KCFD investigating commercial building fire