Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCK police using football to tackle violent crimes

By Betsy Webster
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas is facing a rise in violent crime.

In 2014, they responded to 311 reports of violent crime. The number had risen to 657 last year. Less than halfway through this year, it reached 458. The department’s online dashboard was last updated on May 11.

Its homicide solve rate in recent years has been substantially higher than in Kansas City, Missouri, but the goal is to stop the crime before it happens.

That’s why Chief Karl Oakman was Coach Oakman on Saturday. He was running drills with kids ages 8 to 18 from across the metro and teaching them about more than just football.

“We do basic football skills, but more importantly, we talk about anger management, conflict resolution,” Oakman said. “Because I think that’s really important, reaching our young kids early when they look around and see all the violence that’s going on in our community.”

The free youth football camp is called “Tackling Conflicts Together.” Two thirds of the kids participating this year were middle-schoolers. Three quarters were first-timers. It’s the second year for the football camp, which involves Chiefs Ambassadors and the KCKPD’s Police Athletic League.

19-year-old Ngi Tun was volunteering. He got mixed up in violence when he was younger and living in Florida.

“I used to do a lot of dumb stuff,” Tun described. “I’ve got scars on my face from being punched and also right here on my arm, I’ve got a big old cut from a knife.”

Then he signed up with PAL’s boxing program. He later enlisted help with their tutoring program.

“I got friendly with the cops and they were able to teach me stuff and show me better ways of doing things,” Tun said.

He volunteered at the football camp today to give back. Most of his friends have dropped out of high school. He just graduated and is heading to the Coast Guard.

The football camp was the first event in the department’s Summer Youth Engagement Series. Later this summer, they have two sessions of a week-long Police Youth Academy. It’s drawn enough interest that all spots are already full with about 50 kids signed up to attend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Hasse was devastated when intruders broke into his home and stole a majority of his large...
Fan ‘devastated’ after more than $30k worth of Chiefs memorabilia stolen from home
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is set to be on display at the Overland Park Convention Centert...
World’s largest rubber duck coming to Overland Park next week
The officer-involved shooting happened in the area of E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard on...
Two dead in officer-involved shooting near 31st & Van Brunt; MSHP investigating
Generic.
Suspect in custody after woman is stabbed in Shawnee liquor store

Latest News

Cheeseburger Retires from the Lawrence Police Dept.
Cheeseburger kicks up his paws as Lawrence Police retire one of their own
KC Sports Commission acquires Hospital Hill run
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
File: free dental healthcare for kids
‘Kickin it with the Chiefs’ event offers free dental healthcare for kids in KCK