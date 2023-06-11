KCK police using football to tackle violent crimes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas is facing a rise in violent crime.

In 2014, they responded to 311 reports of violent crime. The number had risen to 657 last year. Less than halfway through this year, it reached 458. The department’s online dashboard was last updated on May 11.

Its homicide solve rate in recent years has been substantially higher than in Kansas City, Missouri, but the goal is to stop the crime before it happens.

That’s why Chief Karl Oakman was Coach Oakman on Saturday. He was running drills with kids ages 8 to 18 from across the metro and teaching them about more than just football.

“We do basic football skills, but more importantly, we talk about anger management, conflict resolution,” Oakman said. “Because I think that’s really important, reaching our young kids early when they look around and see all the violence that’s going on in our community.”

The free youth football camp is called “Tackling Conflicts Together.” Two thirds of the kids participating this year were middle-schoolers. Three quarters were first-timers. It’s the second year for the football camp, which involves Chiefs Ambassadors and the KCKPD’s Police Athletic League.

19-year-old Ngi Tun was volunteering. He got mixed up in violence when he was younger and living in Florida.

“I used to do a lot of dumb stuff,” Tun described. “I’ve got scars on my face from being punched and also right here on my arm, I’ve got a big old cut from a knife.”

Then he signed up with PAL’s boxing program. He later enlisted help with their tutoring program.

“I got friendly with the cops and they were able to teach me stuff and show me better ways of doing things,” Tun said.

He volunteered at the football camp today to give back. Most of his friends have dropped out of high school. He just graduated and is heading to the Coast Guard.

The football camp was the first event in the department’s Summer Youth Engagement Series. Later this summer, they have two sessions of a week-long Police Youth Academy. It’s drawn enough interest that all spots are already full with about 50 kids signed up to attend.

