Hometown of fallen KCPD officer renames street in his honor

Fallen KCPD officer James Muhlbauer and his K-9, Champ, were honored Thursday with a street...
Fallen KCPD officer James Muhlbauer and his K-9, Champ, were honored Thursday with a street renaming in Muhlbauer's hometown of Bellevue, Nebraska.(Kansas City Missouri Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (KCTV) - The hometown of fallen Kansas City, Missouri Police officer James Muhlbauer renamed one of its streets Thursday to honor him and the K-9 killed in a crash while on-duty in February.

The City of Bellevue, Nebraska’s mayor and city council voted unanimously to rename a portion of one of the city’s streets as a tribute to Muhlbauer and K-9 champ.

Muhlbauer was born in Omaha and grew up just south in Bellevue, where his parents still live 30-plus years later.

A 20-year veteran with the police force, Muhlbauer, and his K-9, Champ, were in a police vehicle on patrol when a car struck them in the Truman Road and Benton Boulevard area on Feb. 15.

Previous coverage:

KCPD Officer James Muhlbauer’s obituary

Residents line procession route for Officer James Muhlbauer

BLOG: Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ laid to rest

Muhlbauer family thankful for community support after officer’s death

Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund assisting fallen KCPD officer’s family

Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash

