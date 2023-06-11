Hometown of fallen KCPD officer renames street in his honor

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KCTV) - The hometown of fallen Kansas City, Missouri Police officer James Muhlbauer renamed one of its streets Thursday to honor him and the K-9 killed in a crash while on-duty in February.

The City of Bellevue, Nebraska’s mayor and city council voted unanimously to rename a portion of one of the city’s streets as a tribute to Muhlbauer and K-9 champ.

Muhlbauer was born in Omaha and grew up just south in Bellevue, where his parents still live 30-plus years later.

A 20-year veteran with the police force, Muhlbauer, and his K-9, Champ, were in a police vehicle on patrol when a car struck them in the Truman Road and Benton Boulevard area on Feb. 15.

