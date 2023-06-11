FORECAST: Temps to stay in lower 70s as showers and rumbles stay spotty Sunday afternoon

Sunday morning starts on a soggy note with patchy light rain and drizzle. This will keep our temperatures pretty steady through the morning, and with clouds and rain chances even into the afternoon, we will only warm to the lower 70s. There will be a few pockets of heavier rain, but most of our activity should be rather light. A Flood Advisory is in place for parts of Clay, Jackson, Lafayette and Ray counties on the Missouri side due to high amounts of rainfall in a short time.

Model guidance wants to keep showers into mid to late afternoon. Some will get to dry out before others. The farther north you are, the sooner you likely shake the rain. We stay a touch cooler also on Monday, with dry conditions and highs in the mid 70s. A gradual warming trend takes over this week, making it to near 80 Tuesday and the mid 80s by Wednesday. It will feel more like summer again into the upcoming weekend for Father’s Day. Aside from a chance for a few showers and storms Friday into Saturday, we look rather dry for now.

