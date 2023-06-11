Aging & Style
FORECAST: Scattered rain and thunderstorms into the overnight

By Warren Sears
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
With rain hanging on a little longer in the region this afternoon, temperatures were not able to warm as much as expected. So, I hope everyone enjoyed a cooler Saturday! We will keep a few scattered showers and storms in the vicinity into mid-evening, before a little lull is possible. Not a whole lot of storm activity, most of it is just light to moderate rain, so it should not cancel any major outdoor events. Overnight scattered rain chances continue with lows in the mid 60s. Highs on Sunday will not warm very much. We are expecting more spotty showers during the day, impacting our high temperatures again. Most of us will only reach the lower 70s. Should dry out by the afternoon. We stay pleasant in the 70s Monday, pushing closer to 80 Tuesday. It isn’t until late week that some warmer and more summerlike air works back in. Father’s Day weekend will be warm, but overall rain chances are pretty slim this next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

