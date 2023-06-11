FORECAST: Near picture perfect on Monday with mid 70′s and low humidity

After a soggy start to Sunday, the evening dries out nicely! Clouds start to clear and temperatures stay pleasant. Overnight lows will actually turn a bit cool as most of us drop into the 50s, with lower to mid 50s in the metro. Get ready, Monday looks near-perfect across the region. We are looking at really low humidity levels and highs near 75 degrees! We add a little bit to the temperature department on Tuesday, but low humidity sticks around with highs near 80. It is going to be a great start to the upcoming week. Expect mainly dry conditions for many days ahead. Those that are missing the summer feel, it will return by Thursday and Friday. Not overly hot, but highs will be back in the mid 80s. Humidity spikes by the end of the week, and with the warmer temperatures, we will watch for a few showers and storms come Friday. That chance is looking rather slim as of right now, however. Signs of upper 80s to near 90 degrees are on the horizon, and could possible return next week. We will keep watch!

