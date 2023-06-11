Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Near picture perfect on Monday with mid 70′s and low humidity

Get ready, Monday looks near-perfect across the region. We are looking at really low humidity...
Get ready, Monday looks near-perfect across the region. We are looking at really low humidity levels and highs near 75 degrees!(kctv)
By Warren Sears
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a soggy start to Sunday, the evening dries out nicely! Clouds start to clear and temperatures stay pleasant. Overnight lows will actually turn a bit cool as most of us drop into the 50s, with lower to mid 50s in the metro. Get ready, Monday looks near-perfect across the region. We are looking at really low humidity levels and highs near 75 degrees! We add a little bit to the temperature department on Tuesday, but low humidity sticks around with highs near 80. It is going to be a great start to the upcoming week. Expect mainly dry conditions for many days ahead. Those that are missing the summer feel, it will return by Thursday and Friday. Not overly hot, but highs will be back in the mid 80s. Humidity spikes by the end of the week, and with the warmer temperatures, we will watch for a few showers and storms come Friday. That chance is looking rather slim as of right now, however. Signs of upper 80s to near 90 degrees are on the horizon, and could possible return next week. We will keep watch!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri
A fire at KC Auto Finance is under investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department.
KCFD investigating commercial building fire
The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is set to be on display at the Overland Park Convention Centert...
World’s largest rubber duck coming to Overland Park next week
The officer-involved shooting happened in the area of E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard on...
Two dead in officer-involved shooting near 31st & Van Brunt; MSHP investigating
Shooting in 6000 block of E. 40th Terrace leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Forecasted high temperatures in Kansas City on Sunday, June 11.
FORECAST: Temps to stay in lower 70s as showers and rumbles stay spotty Sunday afternoon
FORECAST: Temps to stay in lower 70s as showers and rumbles stay spotty Sunday afternoon
With rain hanging on a little longer in the region this afternoon, temperatures were not able...
FORECAST: Scattered rain and thunderstorms into the overnight
With rain hanging on a little longer in the region this afternoon, temperatures were not able...
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 6/10