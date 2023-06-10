Aging & Style
Two teenage women arrested for keying a truck in Riley County

Two women were arrested for keying a truck in Riley, Kan.
Two women were arrested for keying a truck in Riley, Kan.(Riley County Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage women were arrested for keying a truck in Riley, Kan.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) indicated on their Daily News report that officers filed a report for criminal damage to property around 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 in the 300 block of N. Iowa St. in Riley. An 18-year-old man was listed as the victim when he reported two teenage females keyed his truck.

Riley County Police Department said Madison Truesdale, 16, of Riley, and Elysia Bowles, 17, of Randolph were arrested in connection with criminal damage to property. Both women were processed through juvenile intake and released to guardians.

RCPD noted the total loss associated with this case is approximately $750.

