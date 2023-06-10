Aging & Style
Speeding motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash on Little Blue Road

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and a car killed one person Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said a teal Ninja 600 motorcycle was traveling west on Little Blue Road at a very high rate of speed. As the motorcycle was driving past Marion Avenue, a red Ford Taurus had just pulled onto Little Blue to begin heading west, KCPD said.

When the motorcyclist passed the red Ford Taurus it struck the left side mirror and the left front of the Ford, sending the Ninja off the roadway to the left and down an embankment.

KCPD reported that the crash happened at 6:20 p.m. Friday. The motorcycle sheared off the top half of a tree and struck a rock wall, ejecting the male driver who eventually landed in a creek.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

