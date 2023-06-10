Shooting in 6000 block of E. 40th Terrace leaves 1 in critical condition
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting Saturday morning left one person in critical condition.
It happened in the 6000 block of E. 40th Terrace just before 6 a.m. KCPD said a call came in at 5:56 a.m.
The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
There is currently no suspect information.
This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.
