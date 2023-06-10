Shooting in 6000 block of E. 40th Terrace leaves 1 in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting Saturday morning left one person in critical condition.

It happened in the 6000 block of E. 40th Terrace just before 6 a.m. KCPD said a call came in at 5:56 a.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no suspect information.

This is a breaking news story.

