Shooting in 6000 block of E. 40th Terrace leaves 1 in critical condition

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting Saturday morning left one person in critical condition.

It happened in the 6000 block of E. 40th Terrace just before 6 a.m. KCPD said a call came in at 5:56 a.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no suspect information.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

