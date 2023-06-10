Serious damage suffered in Olathe house fire

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Firefighters in Olathe responded to a house fire that left a house with serious damage Saturday morning.

The Olathe Fire Department said a call came in just after 4 a.m. regarding a house fire near 135th Street and Brougham Drive. The house in W. Briarwood Court sustained significant damage, but no one was injured.

OFD said investigators were on the scene working to determine a cause of the fire.

#Firefighters in #Olathe battled a house #fire this morning near 135th St & Brougham Dr (16253 W Briarwood Ct). The call came in just after 4 am. No one was injured. Damage to the home is significant. Investigators are on-scene working to determine the cause of the blaze. pic.twitter.com/Ia9BpdvgKd — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) June 10, 2023

