Serious damage suffered in Olathe house fire
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Firefighters in Olathe responded to a house fire that left a house with serious damage Saturday morning.
The Olathe Fire Department said a call came in just after 4 a.m. regarding a house fire near 135th Street and Brougham Drive. The house in W. Briarwood Court sustained significant damage, but no one was injured.
OFD said investigators were on the scene working to determine a cause of the fire.
