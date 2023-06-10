Royals place Pasquantino on injured list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino was placed on the injured list Saturday.

The Royals said Pasquantino was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder instability.

In a corresponding move, outfielder Edward Olivares was reinstated from the restricted list.

Pasquantino has hit for a .247 batting average with nine home runs and 26 RBI in 61 games this season.

