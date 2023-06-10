Olathe Police issue Silver Alert for 74-year-old man

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 74-year-old man.

OPD said George Junior Sewell, a 6-foot-2 man was last seen in the 1400 block of East 123rd Street, and has been missing since 10:02 p.m. Friday.

Sewell is approximately 200 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

Police said George is believed to be operating a black, 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander displaying a South Carolina handicap tag.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.