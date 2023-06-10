KCPD looking for missing 10-year-old not seen since Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a missing 10-year-old who has not been seen since Friday morning.

According to the police, Zackaria D. Strothers was last seen at 8 a.m. in the area of 48th and Woodland.

He is described as a 10-year-old Black boy who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and who weighs 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. He was carrying a clear backpack.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

