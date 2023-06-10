Aging & Style
KCFD investigating commercial building fire

A fire at KC Auto Finance is under investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department.
A fire at KC Auto Finance is under investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department.(Kansas City Missouri Fire Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A commercial building fire is being investigated by the Kansas City Missouri Fire Department.

KCFD said it is looking into the cause and origin of the fire. It happened Saturday morning at KC Auto Finance, a business located at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but damage to the building was significant.

KCFD said firefighters received the first call regarding the fire at 9 a.m. Saturday.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

