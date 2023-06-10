FORECAST: Few showers and storm intervals throughout Saturday

Let’s start this off by saying this is not going to be a washout of a weekend by any means! We are however watching for a few intervals of shower and storm activity. The first comes Saturday morning, especially along and south of I-70. Not everyone will see rain today, but we are going to keep at least a small chance for the day. A bit of new activity could fire up midday into the afternoon, but that coverage looks to be rather isolated. In that window, a storm could become low-end severe, with most of us in a Marginal Risk. Small hail and a brief period of gusty winds could be found embedded in an isolated cell, but overall, the severe threat is low.

If you have outdoor plans today, no need to cancel, but keep an eye on the radar just in case a shower or storm pops up in your neighborhood. I would suggest bringing rain gear to the concerts and events outside today. If it does rain where you are, it should not cancel any events but could bring you inside for a brief stint. Highs will be comfortable this weekend in the upper 70s to near 80 on Saturday, and lower 70s on Sunday! A few more showers are possible Sunday, especially in the morning. Otherwise, we will get to enjoy some time outdoors. Monday stays cool with a gradual warming trend back to the mid-80s by the end of this next week.

