Driver of stolen motorcycle injured in KCMO crash

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a stolen motorcycle was critically injured in a crash shortly after midnight.

Police said a stolen black Honda CR1000RR motorcycle was crashed on East 24th Street near Chelsea Avenue at 12:33 a.m. Saturday.

The driver was allegedly doing stunts, standing the motorcycle up on the rear wheel before losing control of the vehicle. The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said the driver was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries to the head.

Police said the driver was not wearing a helmet.

