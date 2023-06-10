Aging & Style
Chemical spill closes Lee’s Summit water park

(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A leak and chemical spill at a Lee’s Summit water park prompted its closing Saturday.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department said pool staff at Summit Waves reported a leak and chemical smell coming from the wave pool building shortly before 9 a.m.

Crews from the fire department arrived and evacuated the immediate area before hazardous material personnel assessed the area and found that between 10-15 gallons of muriatic acid from the pool’s sanitizing system had spilled from a failed distribution line.

The system was turned off by crews and the spill was contained, LSFD said.

Medical personnel assessed the employees who found the spill and said no care was needed.

LSFD said Summit Waves will remain closed until a hazmat contractor concludes the spill removal and makes repairs to the park’s wave pool.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

