Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting near 31st & Van Brunt
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
It happened in the area of E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard on Friday night.
The individual died at the scene. No officers were injured.
The information comes from Missouri State Highway Patrol, which will be conducting the investigation following a KCPD request.
It is customary for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings.
