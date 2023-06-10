Aging & Style
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting near 31st & Van Brunt

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

It happened in the area of E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard on Friday night.

The individual died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The information comes from Missouri State Highway Patrol, which will be conducting the investigation following a KCPD request.

It is customary for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

