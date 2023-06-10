Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting near 31st & Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

It happened in the area of E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard on Friday night.

The individual died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The information comes from Missouri State Highway Patrol, which will be conducting the investigation following a KCPD request.

It is customary for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings.

***Happening Now****@kcpolice has requested @MSHPTrooperDDCC to investigate an officer-involved shooting at E. 31st and Van Brunt Blvd.



