World’s largest rubber duck coming to Overland Park next week

The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is set to be on display at the Overland Park Convention Centert...
The World’s Largest Rubber Duck is set to be on display at the Overland Park Convention Centert from June 12-14.(Rubber Duck US/Facebook)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you drive by the Overland Park Convention Center next week and you see a giant rubber duck, it’s not an optical illusion.

At more than six stories high and weighing more than four tons, the World’s Largest Rubber Duck is set to be on display at the convention center’s parking lot from June 12-14.

The attraction is part of the Region VII Head Start Association’s 2023 Conference.

“Rubber Ducks and kids go together like peas and carrots, “ head duck wrangler Craig Samborski. “So, what could be more perfect than having Mama Duck and her baby duck show up for this conference? We’re thrilled to support Head Start and the Region VII Association. Don’t miss the opportunity to see the World’s Largest Rubber Duck while it is in your area and show your support for Head Start!”

It will be this quacker’s first appearance in the four-State region of Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. It stands 61 feet high, 64 feet wide and 74 feet long.

