Three minors arrested in stolen mini bikes incident in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three minors were arrested early Friday morning in Clay County after an incident involving stolen miniature motorbikes.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Friday a deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office overheard a Liberty, Missouri Police Department dispatch regarding two miniature motorbikes that had just been stolen from a Lowe’s. The deputy and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper both turned from Missouri Highway 291 onto Blue Jay Drive and saw a mini bike wrecked with someone running away from it toward a getaway car.

The Clay County Sheriff’s deputy and MSHP trooper stopped that vehicle and took into custody three juvenile suspects responsible for the motorbike thefts just minutes after it took place.

Both motorbikes were returned and Liberty Police are investigating the incident.

