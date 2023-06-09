Aging & Style
Suspect in custody after woman is stabbed in Shawnee liquor store

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed at a liquor store in Shawnee, Kansas, on Friday afternoon.

According to the police department, it happened at 12:47 p.m. at Stonebridge Liquors in the 6600 block of Nieman Road.

Police went to the store after someone call police and said an employee had sustained a laceration from a knife.

The victim, who is 47, told police that a man had walked into the store and attacked her. She was in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital.

A suspect description was provided, but police later said he was taken into custody in southern Kansas City.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened should call the Shawnee Police Department at 816-631-2150.

