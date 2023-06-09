Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Show Me Cash jackpot winner claims cash prize

Troost Market in Kansas City sells winning jackpot ticket
Missouri Lottery
Missouri Lottery(Missouri Lottery)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Someone is $50,000 richer in Kansas City thanks to a Kansas City convenience store and a winning combination of numbers.

Troost Market, 8001 Troost Ave. in Kansas City, sold a Show Me Cash ticket that matched all five numbers drawn in the May 12 drawing – 6, 8, 13, 29, and 32.

The jackpot prize was later claimed at the Missouri Lottery’s Kansas City regional office on May 15.

In the first half of 2023, Show Me Cash players have won 17 jackpot prizes totaling over $3 million in prizes, with individual prizes ranging from $50,000 to $480,000. Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s jackpot is estimated at $187,000.

In the 2022 fiscal year, players in Jackson County won more than $103.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $50.2 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Ray Jackson Jr.
Kansas to seek death penalty for Donald R. Jackson
Generic crash.
Motorcyclist ‘popping wheelies’ on I-435 crashes, sustains life-threatening injuries
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
Tyler Hasse was devastated when intruders broke into his home and stole a majority of his large...
Fan ‘devastated’ after more than $30k worth of Chiefs memorabilia stolen from home
Matt Rife, 27, rose to prominence on social media, where he has 14.3 million followers on...
Comedian Matt Rife announces massive 115-date world tour

Latest News

Columbia, KC man pleads guilty to more than $1 million insurance fraud conspiracy
Grant Wahl sonríe mientras sostiene una réplica de la Copa del Mundo durante una ceremonia de...
Grant Wahl was ‘incredibly proud’ of Kansas City soccer community, brother says
Missouri climbing list of nation’s largest legal marijuana markets
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri