Show Me Cash jackpot winner claims cash prize

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Someone is $50,000 richer in Kansas City thanks to a Kansas City convenience store and a winning combination of numbers.

Troost Market, 8001 Troost Ave. in Kansas City, sold a Show Me Cash ticket that matched all five numbers drawn in the May 12 drawing – 6, 8, 13, 29, and 32.

The jackpot prize was later claimed at the Missouri Lottery’s Kansas City regional office on May 15.

In the first half of 2023, Show Me Cash players have won 17 jackpot prizes totaling over $3 million in prizes, with individual prizes ranging from $50,000 to $480,000. Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s jackpot is estimated at $187,000.

In the 2022 fiscal year, players in Jackson County won more than $103.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $50.2 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

