Royals place Olivares on reserved list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals moved outfielder Edward Olivares to the restricted list Friday and recalled utility man Nate Eaton from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

The moves came in the middle of a three-game losing streak on a road trip to Miami. Eaton has appeared in 24 games this season, batting .058 during 52 at-bats.

MLB.com’s Anne Rogers reported that Olivares was put on the restricted list due to a personal matter. He’s expected to return to the roster Saturday.

#Royals say Olivares was placed on the restricted list for a personal matter and they expect him to return tomorrow. https://t.co/gcbZvS6jO5 — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) June 9, 2023

The Royals take on the Baltimore Orioles in a weekend series beginning Friday.

