Royals place Olivares on reserved list
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals moved outfielder Edward Olivares to the restricted list Friday and recalled utility man Nate Eaton from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.
The moves came in the middle of a three-game losing streak on a road trip to Miami. Eaton has appeared in 24 games this season, batting .058 during 52 at-bats.
MLB.com’s Anne Rogers reported that Olivares was put on the restricted list due to a personal matter. He’s expected to return to the roster Saturday.
The Royals take on the Baltimore Orioles in a weekend series beginning Friday.
