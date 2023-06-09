Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Royals place Olivares on reserved list

FILE: Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home...
FILE: Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals moved outfielder Edward Olivares to the restricted list Friday and recalled utility man Nate Eaton from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

The moves came in the middle of a three-game losing streak on a road trip to Miami. Eaton has appeared in 24 games this season, batting .058 during 52 at-bats.

MLB.com’s Anne Rogers reported that Olivares was put on the restricted list due to a personal matter. He’s expected to return to the roster Saturday.

MORE ROYALS COVERAGE: Royals are one of the first MLB teams to partner with CBD group

The Royals take on the Baltimore Orioles in a weekend series beginning Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Ray Jackson Jr.
Kansas to seek death penalty for Donald R. Jackson
Tyler Hasse was devastated when intruders broke into his home and stole a majority of his large...
Fan ‘devastated’ after more than $30k worth of Chiefs memorabilia stolen from home
Generic crash.
Motorcyclist ‘popping wheelies’ on I-435 crashes, sustains life-threatening injuries
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
Matt Rife, 27, rose to prominence on social media, where he has 14.3 million followers on...
Comedian Matt Rife announces massive 115-date world tour

Latest News

Grant Wahl sonríe mientras sostiene una réplica de la Copa del Mundo durante una ceremonia de...
Grant Wahl was ‘incredibly proud’ of Kansas City soccer community, brother says
Grant Wahl was 'incredibly proud' of Kansas City soccer community, brother says
Tyler Hasse was devastated when intruders broke into his home and stole a majority of his large...
Chiefs fan's memorabilia collection taken from home
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
Primetime pigskin: Kansas-Illinois football matchup moved to Friday night