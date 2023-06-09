Not so far away: Nickelback sets fall T-Mobile Center date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans of Nickelback will have a chance to see them live in Kansas City this fall.

The Canadian rock band will perform at T-Mobile Center on Sept. 19 as part of the group’s “Get Rollin’ Tour.”

The tour kicks off in Quebec City, Canada, on June 12 before heading south to the United States and wrapping up in Belmont Park, New York, on Aug. 30.

The band released their 10th studio and most recent album “Get Rollin’” in November 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday morning.

