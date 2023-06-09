Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Not so far away: Nickelback sets fall T-Mobile Center date

Singer Chad Kroeger and drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback perform at the Juno Awards on...
Singer Chad Kroeger and drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback perform at the Juno Awards on Sunday, April 1, 2012, in Ottawa, Ontario. (AP Photo/Arthur Mola)(Arthur Mola | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans of Nickelback will have a chance to see them live in Kansas City this fall.

The Canadian rock band will perform at T-Mobile Center on Sept. 19 as part of the group’s “Get Rollin’ Tour.”

The tour kicks off in Quebec City, Canada, on June 12 before heading south to the United States and wrapping up in Belmont Park, New York, on Aug. 30.

The band released their 10th studio and most recent album “Get Rollin’” in November 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday morning.

ALSO READ: Janelle Monae to perform at the Midland Theatre

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Ray Jackson Jr.
Kansas to seek death penalty for Donald R. Jackson
Generic crash.
Motorcyclist ‘popping wheelies’ on I-435 crashes, sustains life-threatening injuries
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
Matt Rife, 27, rose to prominence on social media, where he has 14.3 million followers on...
Comedian Matt Rife announces massive 115-date world tour
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop

Latest News

The Merriam Police Department stated midnight shift officers had been working on Interstate 35...
No injuries reported after impaired driver crashes into Merriam police cruiser
Jackson County taxpayers can access property value assessments online.
Home values now accessible online for Jackson County residents
Concerned Jackson County residents can find their property tax assessments online. - clipped version
To Mow or No?
FORECAST: Cloudy skies Friday with rain likely into the weekend