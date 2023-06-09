Aging & Style
No injuries reported after impaired driver crashes into Merriam police cruiser

The Merriam Police Department stated midnight shift officers had been working on Interstate 35...
The Merriam Police Department stated midnight shift officers had been working on Interstate 35 near 67th Street when the driver crashed into the police vehicle.(Merriam Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated a Merriam police cruiser was struck overnight by an impaired driver.

The Merriam Police Department stated midnight shift officers had been working on Interstate 35 near 67th Street when the driver crashed into the police vehicle.

“Luckily, the cruiser belonged to the backing officer, who had just exited the cruiser and was already at the primary officer’s vehicle when the collision happened,” police stated.

The police department stated there were no injuries reported.

