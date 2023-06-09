Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri teachers increasingly face consequences for breaking contracts

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri teachers who quit their jobs on short notice are facing increasingly severe consequences.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, districts are imposing penalties as high as $10,000 or seeking to suspend the teaching licenses of teachers who break their contracts.

During the 2022-2023 school year, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said 11 teachers had their licenses contested because they had broken a contract.

All 11 cases must go before the State Board of Education, which has final say on whether a license is suspended or not.

DESE confirmed Thursday that the State Board did recommend a one-year suspension in two cases earlier this week. One involved a teacher in Independence and the other involved a teacher in Hazelwood.

A representative for the DESE said: “Any penalties for breaking contracts are established by the local school district involved and the locally established contracts between teachers and school districts; those penalties are not established/standard statewide.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
I-670 westbound traffic was shut down due to a crash on June 7, 2023.
Two dead in Wednesday morning KCMO shootings, WB I-670 reopened
A trail camera just south of Highway 58 snapped a photo of an unusual creature roaming Cass...
Trail camera captures images of black bear near Pleasant Hill
Donald Ray Jackson Jr.
Kansas to seek death penalty for Donald R. Jackson
Generic crash.
Motorcyclist ‘popping wheelies’ on I-435 crashes, sustains life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Missouri teachers who quit their jobs on short notice are facing increasingly severe...
Missouri teachers increasingly face consequences for breaking contracts
At the latest State Board of Education meeting, nearly two dozen Missouri school districts...
Schools in Missouri seek to opt out of state testing
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt listens to...
Judge: former Missouri AG had no authority in effort to end school mask mandates