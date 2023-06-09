Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri climbing list of nation’s largest legal marijuana markets

(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Since recreational marijuana sales became legal in Missouri this February, the state has sold more than $471.1 million.

Those numbers, according to Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulations, set the state up to become the sixth-largest legal cannabis market.

Only five legal states -- California, Michigan, Illinois, Colorado and Massachusetts -- are expected to have larger totals in 2023, according to the Cannabis Business Times.

The news comes a day after Missouri’s misdemeanor marijuana charge expungement deadline.

READ MORE: Missouri misdemeanor marijuana charges expunge deadline arrives Thursday

“Missouri’s quick ascension into a top-six cannabis market shows that the recipe of low-tax, customer-friendly access, and tremendous community buy-in, is maximizing this industry’s impact on the Missouri economy,” said Andrew Mullins, the executive director of MoCannTrade. “After just the first four months of adult use sales, it’s apparent that Missouri is proving to be one of the most successful launches of a new marijuana market in the country’s history and a roadmap for other states to follow.”

Missouri’s success has it already out-performing the likes of Washington, Oregon and Nevada, three legacy markets in the West.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Ray Jackson Jr.
Kansas to seek death penalty for Donald R. Jackson
Generic crash.
Motorcyclist ‘popping wheelies’ on I-435 crashes, sustains life-threatening injuries
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly expanded the eligibility for Kansas families applying for KEEP funding,...
Kansas families eligible to receive $1,000 to remedy pandemic learning loss
Tyler Hasse was devastated when intruders broke into his home and stole a majority of his large...
Fan ‘devastated’ after more than $30k worth of Chiefs memorabilia stolen from home
Matt Rife, 27, rose to prominence on social media, where he has 14.3 million followers on...
Comedian Matt Rife announces massive 115-date world tour

Latest News

Columbia, KC man pleads guilty to more than $1 million insurance fraud conspiracy
Missouri Lottery
Show Me Cash jackpot winner claims cash prize
Grant Wahl sonríe mientras sostiene una réplica de la Copa del Mundo durante una ceremonia de...
Grant Wahl was ‘incredibly proud’ of Kansas City soccer community, brother says
FILE — A northern snakehead fish was captured by an angler May 19 at Duck Creek Conservation...
Conservationists: Kill this invasive fish species recently seen in Missouri